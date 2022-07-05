Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 18,700 shares traded.
MYBUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.
