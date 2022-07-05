Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.97

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.97 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 89.04 ($1.08). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 48,793 shares trading hands.

MBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.97. The firm has a market cap of £86.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.