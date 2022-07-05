Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

