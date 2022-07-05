Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after buying an additional 125,184 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after buying an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

