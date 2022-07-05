Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $2.16 on Monday. Momentus has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.
In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentus by 1,648.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 537,004 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentus in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Momentus by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Momentus by 166.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,455 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Momentus (Get Rating)
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
