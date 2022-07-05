Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

