Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.28 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

