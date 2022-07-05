Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,249.84

Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,249.84 ($15.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($14.82). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($14.99), with a volume of 85,391 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,249.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,215.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
