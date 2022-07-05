MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

