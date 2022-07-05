National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKSH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.29 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

