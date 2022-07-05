NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.43 ($3.53).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.00) to GBX 315 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
In other news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,640.83).
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
