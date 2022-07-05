Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.