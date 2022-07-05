New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

