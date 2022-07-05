New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

