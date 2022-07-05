New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as high as C$50.00. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a PE ratio of 50.51.
New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)
