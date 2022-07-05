Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.