Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

