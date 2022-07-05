Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

