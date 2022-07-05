Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTDOY opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.