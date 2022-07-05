Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $11.55. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 19,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. Analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at $259,495.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.