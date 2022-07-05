Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

