NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.08.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

