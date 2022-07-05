NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

