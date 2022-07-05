NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA opened at C$10.65 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.16.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.