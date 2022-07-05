NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

