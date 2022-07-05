NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.