NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

