NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

