NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

