NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 316,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.