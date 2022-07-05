Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

