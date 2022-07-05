Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

