Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

