OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE OFG opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,799,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

