Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 78,392,846 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £13.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)
