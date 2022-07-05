Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 78,392,846 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £13.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20.

Get Oilex alerts:

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.