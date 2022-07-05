Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

