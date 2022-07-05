Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.32. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.