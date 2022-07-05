OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $63.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.58.

OMF stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $99,805,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

