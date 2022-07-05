Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) were down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,412,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,444% from the average daily volume of 91,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.
About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)
See Also
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.