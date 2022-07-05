Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,531,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPRO opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

