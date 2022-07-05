Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

