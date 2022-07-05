Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,858 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.94.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.