Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.09). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09), with a volume of 17,858 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.94.
About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)
