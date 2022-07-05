Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.