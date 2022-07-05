Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,556.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

