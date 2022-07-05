P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

