Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $317.09

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.09 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 309.05 ($3.74). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 316 ($3.83), with a volume of 119,717 shares.

The company has a market cap of £382.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,019.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

