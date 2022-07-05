PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

PACW opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

