Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 163,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

