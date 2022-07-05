Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

