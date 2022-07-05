Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

